Deputies: Man hides meth in colostomy bag

Drug agents in Coffee County found meth hidden in an unusual location following a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

Deputies pulled over a Lincoln Navigator driven by Ronnie Moore III and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Douglas-Coffee Drug agents responded and a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of marijuana.

During a search of the SUV, agents say a bag containing meth fell from Moore's colostomy bag.

They also found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.

Agents say Moore attempted to swallow the bags but was stopped before he could do so.

Moore was arrested and transported to the Coffee Count Jail.

He faces one charge of misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.