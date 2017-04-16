Victim of weekend Valdosta murder identified

Antonio Denson, 29, of Quitman, was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County jail, with pending charges for felony murder. (Source: Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office)

Valdosta police have identified the victim of murder that happened over the weekend.

It happened on the 800 block of North Troup Street. Investigators found Brendan Lee Harpe, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived to the scene and began treating Harpe, but he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a vehicle leaving the area. Officers found a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over.

"There is no possible way to solve these cases without the help of the public. This one was a perfect example of that," urged Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress.

Antonio Denson, 29, of Quitman, was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County jail, with pending charges for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Investigators believe there was an argument between Denson and Harpe before the shooting.

"We're not going to let folks interject a firearm into an argument. That's just not going to happen," Childress.

Police said they recovered the weapon that was used.

Chief Childress said even though they have named a suspect, they are still looking into all possibilities.

"Just because we make an arrest doesn't mean the case is.. we stop investigating. We continue to look at those," urged Childress.

According to investigators, there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.

"This was a senseless incident over an argument. The offender took matters into his own hands which caused the life of another. Although it saddens me this occurred, I am extremely proud of the officer who spotted the offender's vehicle leaving and the detective who worked this case. In quick fashion, they solved this murder in record time", stated Childress.

