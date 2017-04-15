Plane drops 10K Easter eggs in Tifton

Along with a massive Easter egg hunt, kids also played in bounce houses, a slide and had lunch. (Source: WALB)

Kids stood by as a plane dropped 10,000 eggs at a church in Tifton on Saturday. (Source: WALB)

On Saturday, it definitely was not your traditional Easter egg hunt in Tifton.

A plane flew over Journey Church and dropped 10,000 Easter eggs.

But, as you can imagine, most of the young ones had a favorite part of the day.

"Playing with my friends and stuff and hunting eggs. Then a plane came over and dropped 2,000 eggs," said attendee Samuel Pritchard.

This was the first year the church had a plane fly over to drop eggs.

