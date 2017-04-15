Officers, residents work to take back Albany neighborhood

Albany police officers said they are planning more community events for the upcoming months. (Source: WALB)

A new paint coat on some Albany window shutters is helping fight crime in the community.

"We're going to have a painting team and we're going to have a washing team!" neighborhood resource officer Travis Goodson said to a group of volunteers Saturday morning.

Officers and community volunteers said they are taking back the McIntosh homes community one window shutter at a time.

"I think there is a lot of influence that shouldn't be here in the neighborhood, and we want to be a positive example and show that things can get better," said volunteer Sophia Wise.

Walking around the neighborhood on West Society Avenue you might notice some shutters painted yellow instead of the usual black.

Well, Albany police officers said they believe they know why.

So, folks decided to action. Volunteers washed off the yellow paint and replaced it with a brand new coat of black paint.

"We're basically reclaiming this territory for the City of Albany as a community," urged Goodson.

"Just giving hope and showing everyone loves everyone," said volunteer Shane Waller.

"Basically an opportunity for people in the community to get involved, come out and clean up a section of town that often feels neglected or forgotten," explained Goodson.

Volunteers hope the simple changes throughout the community will reflect a big difference to everyone who lives here.

"Our motto is the good life city and it's going to take serving hands such as this to get out and show the community that we love them," said Waller.

Volunteers painted more than 100 window shutters Saturday.

