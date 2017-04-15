Flapjack breakfast supports Albany police officer

Tickets are $7 and doors will be open until 10 a.m. (Source: WALB)

Saturday morning Albany police hosted a flapjack fundraiser to benefit one of their own.

The fundraiser was held in conjunction with Monroe High School class of 1983, Lt. Conley's graduating class.

Proceeds raised during the event will go to Officer Lt. O.C. Conley.

Lt. Conley is currently on the waiting list to get a kidney transplant.

The event lasted until 10 a.m. at the Applebee's on Westover Boulevard.

Tickets were $7 and $5 from each ticket will go to Lt. Conley.

A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said that they managed to raise $1,293 on Saturday.

"He's in the family. He's one of our own," Cpt. Wendy Luster said about Lt. Conley, "We want to make sure we take care of him because he does so much to give back to the community. So, this is our way of just giving back to him."

Cpt. Luster said there will be more fundraisers held to support Lt. Conley over the next few months.

