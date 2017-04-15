Friday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores from Friday, April 14, 2017:
Colquitt Co. 9, Camden Co. 7 (Game 1)
Camden Co. 7, Colquitt Co. 5 (Game 2)
Tift Co. 4, Lowndes 0 (Game 1)
Lowndes 2, Tift Co. 0 (Game 2)
Lee Co. 2, Coffee 1 (Game 1)
Lee Co. 11, Coffee 1 (Game 2)
Valdosta 4, Madison Co. (FL) 0
Harris Co. 2, Thomas Co. Central 0 (Game 1)
Harris Co. 9, Thomas Co. Central 8 (Game 2)
Worth Co. 16, Monroe 1
Berrien 4, Early Co. 2 (Game 1)
Berrien 10, Early Co. 0 (Game 2)
Seminole Co. 8, Baconton Charter 5
