Longtime Terrell Academy coach Beard dies at 77

There is no one at Terrell Academy more idolized than former head football coach Don Beard.

Today, the Eagle community is in mourning after Beard's passing.

The longtime Terrell Academy coached passed away Thursday at 77 years old.

Beard spent 21 seasons as the Eagles' head coach, leading the team to three straight state championships between 1994-1996. He also served as defensive coordinator on Terrell Academy's state title teams in 2008 and 2009.

Beard's funeral will be according to his final wishes, meaning it will take place Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. on Don Beard Field in Dawson.

