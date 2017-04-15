Fighting Tigers excited about first signing class

National Signing Day is always exciting for every college program, but especially this time around for the Andrew College men's basketball team.

Jamie Brooks was tasked with restarting the Fighting Tigers program. To do that, you have to have players. Andrew feels they've stocked themselves well with their very first signing class.

The Fighting Tigers added eight signees on National Signing Day, and have one more player committed with a few more spots open. Two of those signees are Quintavious Dean and Ijon Owens of Crisp County.

Brooks says having players buy into to the foundation of the Andrew program is good news. He feels the players coming to Cuthbert match exactly the kind of basketball the Fighting Tigers will play.

"How athletic and multidimensional we are," Brooks says on what excites him the most about this class. "We're able to guard a lot of different positions with multiple people. Some guys can guard three or four positions, and that's what really excites me."

Brooks says the Fighting Tigers hope to add a few more players before summer.

