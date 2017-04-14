Community gathers to clean up Albany neighborhood

Community members plan on making a difference Saturday in one Georgia neighborhood.

At 10 a.m., volunteers in the community will paint and clean up the McIntosh community.

The two main goals will be to pain the shutters of the windows and to pick up trash in the neighborhood so children can play.

Albany Police say that some of the shutters have been painted yellow.

Gang unit specialists say that the shutter painting is gang related and marking different objects in neighborhoods indicated that this is where they call home.

"As a point with the community, to maintain our Albany strong. Hopefully the community will come tomorrow and take back what is trying to be taken from us as a community," said APD Neighborhood Resource Officer Travis Goodson.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a great attitude and a pair gloves.

