Early morning Albany fire caused by electrical short

Albany Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire.

They were called to a home in the 1300 block of Pinecrest Drive just before 7 Friday morning.

Heavy flames were shooting from the home.

Owner Billy Goodson said the house has been vacant for three months. It was damaged in the January 2 storm, which caused $100,000 in damage.

He got the call from a neighbor that the house was on fire around 6:30 a.m.

An inspector said that the fire was caused by an unspecified electrical shortage in the attic.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.