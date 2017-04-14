Uber drivers picking up business in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Uber drivers picking up business in Albany

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Adrian Whearry is behind the wheel of bringing something new to Albany. 

He's one of the city's first Uber drivers. When he noticed the popular ride sharing service was available in the city, but had no drivers on the road, he jumped at the chance to get in the driver's seat.

"I saw it as an opportunity to help the city advance and to help the city to become safer. Anyway I could serve the public I'm willing to do that," Whearry said.

He got his first ride request on March 30 and since then business has been non-stop.

"Most rides are from the airport to the downtown area to different hotels, you know, out by the mall, to the Hilton downtown, to bars downtown," he said.

Getting a ride is as simple as opening the app and sending a request.

But some residents WALB News 10 spoke to weren't aware the service is available in Albany, but they were glad to find out about the new public transportation option.

"I think having Uber in Albany will be a great idea. Because it'll give people more options on getting around," said Daren Jordan.

"It'll be great because see the buses they only come once an hour and see by having Uber that'll be a great thing for Albany," said Felton Miles.

Whearry said his next step is bringing more people on board and getting the word out.  

"If we spread awareness about the program and get people hip to what Uber is and what its about, I think it's going to grow," he said.

