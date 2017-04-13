Bishop respects decision to drop large bomb on ISIS targets

South Georgia lawmakers are voicing their thoughts after a large bomb was dropped on ISIS targets in Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials said that weapon is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, Georgia District 2, said he believes using a weapon that strong was a strategic military decision to reach deep into caves and other ISIS strongholds. Bishop said he respects the decision.

"It was a strategic military decision," Bishop said. "I respect the judgment of our military leaders in carrying that out as authorized by the commander-in-chief."

A pentagon spokesperson said it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb nicknamed the 'Mother of All Bombs', according to the Associated Press.

