Albany students learn about etiquette, give back

Albany Middle School Students learned about the finer things in life, while helping a new storm relief organization.

Students received an etiquette lesson.

During that, they pretended to dine as if at a real restaurant and had to use their manners correctly.

BJ Fletcher even catered the learning exercise to give it an authentic feel.

Students and Fletcher used the opportunity to surprise Albany Twin Storms Relief CEO Makeba Wright with a $1000 check.

"This young lady walked up to me, she was like, my trailer is gone, I don't know what to do," Wright said. "What am I going to do? It just ripped my heart in two. I was like something has to be done. Thus, Albany Twin Storms was formed."

The group was founded after the January storms.

