South Georgia school and Chehaw team up for new exhibit

Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care, says even more fruit bats will be added in the near future. (Source: WALB)

The bats have been in their home for less than a week, and people are already loving the new addition. (Source: WALB)

This is one of the six fruit bats now at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia middle school teamed up with Chehaw to create a new exhibit at the zoo.

Three pairs of fruit bats now call Chehaw home.

The new exhibit is part of a STEM project at Lee County Middle School West.

The exhibit isn't completely finished, but it is open to the public.

Chehaw sees the new addition as an educational tool, that will give people a better understanding of bats.

"The tend to be thought of as ew, gross things. Once you see the fruit bats, they are big, fuzzy, cute and cuddly. It kind of gives people a different impression," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

Lee Middle School West students and Chehaw will have the finishing touches done to the exhibit by the end of May.

