MOST WANTED: Eric Zephry Harris

Tifton Police are looking for a man accused in a recent shooting.

Warrants have been issued for Eric Zephry Harris. Police say he shot a man riding a bicycle the night of March 31st.

Officers found the victim in the street with gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim told officer he and Harris had been in an argument earlier that night at a liquor store.

If you know where Harris is call Tifton Police at 229-382-3132.



Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.