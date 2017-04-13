Driver hits pedestrian, drives on - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Driver hits pedestrian, drives on

The hit and run happened here (Source: WALB) The hit and run happened here (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Police are on the lookout for a hit and run driver who struck a man overnight.

It happened around four this morning on Highway 300 near Big E's Convenience Store.

The 18-year-old victim was walking to his mother's house, when he said a black Ford Mustang struck him, and then kept going.

Officers found him in a ditch. He was taken to Phoebe Putney with a possible broken leg.

