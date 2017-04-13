Deer collision captured on deputy's dash cam video - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Deer collision captured on deputy's dash cam video

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Dashcam footage captures a deputy's collision with a deer (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office) Dashcam footage captures a deputy's collision with a deer (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)
The cruiser was heavily damaged (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook) The cruiser was heavily damaged (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Repairs after deer collisions can be costly (Source: WALB) Repairs after deer collisions can be costly (Source: WALB)
Plantation Collision Center sees several deer-damaged cars (Source: WALB) Plantation Collision Center sees several deer-damaged cars (Source: WALB)
Scott Bivins (Source: WALB) Scott Bivins (Source: WALB)
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

Dashcam footage from a Crisp County deputy's cruiser captured how dangerous deer can be on the roadways.

Deputy Jake Kelly was headed to an emergency call around 1:30 Sunday morning when the deer leaped in to the road, giving the deputy no time to react.

The airbag deployed causing the deputy's cruiser to spin out of control before skidding to a stop off of Highway 280. The deputy was not seriously injured, but the cruiser was left with significant damage to the front end.

Deer collisions typically rise during the fall in cooler temperatures, but numbers show those collisions are happening throughout the year. In the past week, there have been nearly a dozen deer collisions in Worth County alone.

Plantation Collision Center owner Scott Bivins said his Leesburg shop stays full year-round with cars damaged in deer collisions.

"It's not seasonal anymore like it used to be in years past," Bivins said.

Bivins said he gets four or five cars a week damaged by deer. He believes a growing deer population is the cause.

"You have an overpopulation of deer and less habitat to contain those deer, so they get out of the woods looking for food and looking for shelter. And that brings them into our path."

The result can be costly. Repairs range anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.

Bivins warns drivers to always stay alert while behind the wheel.

"Be aware of their surroundings, keep your eyes on the edge of the roads, drive at safe speeds."

He also advised drivers not to swerve to avoid hitting a deer. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly