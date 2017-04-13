Deer collision captured on deputy's dash cam video

Dashcam footage from a Crisp County deputy's cruiser captured how dangerous deer can be on the roadways.

Deputy Jake Kelly was headed to an emergency call around 1:30 Sunday morning when the deer leaped in to the road, giving the deputy no time to react.

The airbag deployed causing the deputy's cruiser to spin out of control before skidding to a stop off of Highway 280. The deputy was not seriously injured, but the cruiser was left with significant damage to the front end.

Deer collisions typically rise during the fall in cooler temperatures, but numbers show those collisions are happening throughout the year. In the past week, there have been nearly a dozen deer collisions in Worth County alone.

Plantation Collision Center owner Scott Bivins said his Leesburg shop stays full year-round with cars damaged in deer collisions.

"It's not seasonal anymore like it used to be in years past," Bivins said.

Bivins said he gets four or five cars a week damaged by deer. He believes a growing deer population is the cause.

"You have an overpopulation of deer and less habitat to contain those deer, so they get out of the woods looking for food and looking for shelter. And that brings them into our path."

The result can be costly. Repairs range anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000.

Bivins warns drivers to always stay alert while behind the wheel.

"Be aware of their surroundings, keep your eyes on the edge of the roads, drive at safe speeds."

He also advised drivers not to swerve to avoid hitting a deer.

