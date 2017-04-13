Man killed in Sumter County crash

The victim may have been from Leesburg (WALB image)

A crash involving a tractor trailer in Sumter County left one man dead Wednesday afternoon.

State Troopers say 33-year-old Terrance White of Jonesboro was driving east on Highway 27 around 4:40 when his Chrysler 200 crossed the center line and struck a semi truck head-on.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt.

No charges are expected.

