Easter hunt inspires future career, brings joy to children

A group of South Georgia middle school students brought some early Easter joy to some younger children with special needs.

It was a lively egg hunt at the Albany ARC's Child Development Center this afternoon.

6th grade students from Deerfield Windsor School hosted the hunt.

Each student paired up with a special needs child to search for treat-filled eggs.

Wednesday's hunt has become a tradition for this Deerfield class.

"I actually didn't know about (the Albany ARC) until our 4th grade year when we did our first egg hunt, and we have been doing it ever since. The kids just give me this joy inside that no one else does," said Lowry Walden, a 6th grade student at DWS.

In fact, Walden said her experiences volunteering at the ARC has inspired her to want to work with special needs children when she becomes an adult.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.