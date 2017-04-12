Brooks County murder suspects denied bond

2 Brooks County men charged with murdering their roommate remain behind bars. (Source: WALB)

The 2 Brooks County men charged with murdering their roommate Friday remain behind bars.

Jaime Martinez and Luis Lopez are charged with the murder of Martin Solis.

Brooks County Judge David Crosby said the two were denied bond on all charges.

Investigators arrested the two men on I-75 in Lowndes County.

They also arrested a third man, Andres Lopez. He is charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

Investigators said Lopez drove from Virginia to pick up the two murder suspects.

The case will now move on to superior court.

