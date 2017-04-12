Snakes are active in the spring

These warm temperatures are encouraging snakes to be more active.

There are only a handful of venomous snakes common in South Georgia, like rattlesnakes.

Most snakes you will come across are non-venomous, and, native snakes are NOT aggressive.

If you come across one, it is best to just walk away.

It is illegal to kill non-venomous snakes in Georgia.

"You don't want to kill non venomous snakes in many, many instances, anyway. They are doing you a whole lot of good that you don't realize. They are there because the food is there. They are eating mice that are going to get into your house, your shop, your workshop and cause problems there," said Ben Kirkland, Chehaw Natural Resources Manager

If you want to reduce the possibility of snakes in your yard, there are a few things you can do.

Keep your grass cut.

And clean up the clutter in your yard, like piles of limbs. Those piles create a habitat for snake food, like mice.

