Maye leading the way for Lady Rams

Of all the players in NCAA Division II softball, no one may be swinging the bat better than Albany State senior Malea Maye.

The Lady Rams infielder has helped the team to the top of the SIAC East standings, and is making her presence felt in the NCAA statbook.

Maye's 62 RBI lead the nation in Division II, while her 17 homers and 1.041 slugging percentage are both second. It's an impressive feat for the Marietta native.

"She's come through for us so much that it's hard to expect anything else," says head coach Amber Miles. "Whether it's a clutch hit or on defense, anything we need her to do, Maye does it."

And she's doing it with humility. A quiet leader, Maye stuck around after practice on Tuesday to help prepare the field for Wednesday's doubleheader against Columbus State.

Maye says she isn't paying too much attention to those nation-leading stats. She feels that mindset has helped her at the plate this season.

"I'm just letting it be. I'm not in my head as much," she says. "I'm talking more to my teammates, which is pumping me up. They're pushing me to work harder, and that's what makes me drive."

The Lady Rams close out their 2017 home schedule Wednesday against Columbus State. The doubleheader begins at 2:00 p.m.

