APD urges drivers to be on the lookout for pedestrians

As South Georgians are taking advantage of the nice weather, going for a walk or riding their bicycles, police want to make sure they're safe.

Albany Police officers said staying on sidewalks and wearing reflective gear can help do that.

Officials said that pedestrians are struck year-round, but more so in the summer.

So, its always a good idea for drivers to slow down and be aware of their surroundings.

"We just want people to slow down and pay attention, especially in neighborhoods where kids might be walking around or riding their bicycles. Just slow down, put your phone down. Give yourself an extra chance to save a life," said Patrol Officer Rogelio Diaz with the Albany Police Department.

Officer Diaz added that, if you are riding a bike in the road, you must follow the same laws that cars do.

