Radium Springs Elementary removed from 'focus' list

The school is no longer on the list (Source:WALB)

A Dougherty County Elementary School has made enough improvements to be removed from a state list of under-performing schools.

Radium Springs Elementary School is no longer on the Georgia Department of Education 'focus' list.

Schools in that category are deemed in need of support, not meeting achievement goals.

Officials said that increased instruction time, a summer school program and other outside resources have helped the school better educate students.

"So, it's a good thing that radium springs has managed to come off this list. Means the things are going in the right direction for the school. The culture, the climate and the academics are changing and that's a good thing for our students" said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

Only one Dougherty County School remains on the state focus list.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10