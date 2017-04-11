Lee Co. moves forward with beefing up cyber security

Lee County leaders voted to take measures to protect the county from hackers.

On Tuesday night, a cyber security expert explained just how dangerous old, vulnerable networks can be for their users.

Officials said they were planning on updating their computer systems.

A security network engineer soliciting the county said that proactive security techniques and devices could prevent a lot of issues.

"All credit card information, person identifiable information, they can use for identify theft, they can gather and sell. So, money is one thing. Your company can be embarrassed. Your site can be defaced," explained Security Network Engineer Scott Smith.

Lee County officials voted to move forward with cyber security improvements.

