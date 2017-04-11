Suspected Bainbridge drug dealer facing multiple charges

Bainbridge Public Safety officers have arrested a man they said is a drug dealer, who has been under investigation for several months.

Aaron Allen Jones, 22, was located by authorities on Monday.

During his arrest, investigators found a .22 revolver, 25 bags of cocaine, 10 bags of crystal meth, crack cocaine and marijuana in his apartment.

Jones now faces six charges including possession and intent to distribute various drugs, as well as firearms charges.

