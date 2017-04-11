Holland leaves Tift Co. for Rome principal post

After delivering the Tift County boys' basketball program to its third state championship, Dr. Eric Holland is stepping away.

The Blue Devils head coach has been named the new principal at Rome High School, according to the Rome News-Tribune.

Holland led Tift County to state championships in 2014 and 2017, and helped lift the program to elite status in Georgia's highest classification.

Tift County officials tell WALB there is no plan in place yet for Holland's replacement.

In Rome, Holland will take over a staff that includes former Tift County head football coach John Reid. Reid led Rome to the 2016 Class AAAAA state championship.

