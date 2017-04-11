'Ram Rush' buses to shuttle students between campuses

Two new city transit buses will be available this fall to get ASU students between campuses. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University's "Ram Rush" will be making its debut this Fall.

The "Ram Rush" will be two brand new city of Albany transit buses, shuttling Albany State students between the main campus downtown and its new west campus, at the former Darton State College on Gillionville Road.

Students explained to Albany's Mayor on Tuesday how they worked side-by-side with transit employees to develop the route.

One student who served on the focus group said traveling between the campuses has been tough for those without personal cars.

"I am super excited, because I know most of the students on campus are like, 'Yeah, we will have transportation, we will be able to go places, and we will save money,' and this will be more efficient," said ASU sophomore Chancel Johnson.

The compressed natural gas buses will be decked out in ASU colors, and will come with Wi-fi, USB power sources and more amenities.

There will be three stops on each campus, with new glass shelters lit by solar lighting.

The service will be paid for by student fees, but anyone will be able to ride the "Ram Rush".

