APD to get new firearms simulator

The next generation of police training is coming to Albany.

APD officers will soon be getting specialized field training, with the help of a firearms simulator.

Described as a close comparison to the Xbox Connect, it will provide 800 different training scenarios, and can be used in a variety of settings.

"We also have the ability to add in scenarios that have occurred here, so when we are training our officers, they can react to situations that have occurred here, or have occurred somewhere," said APD Chief Michael Persley.

Chief Persley says that people who take part in the citizens police academy will have a chance to train on it.

The simulator will be installed in a couple months.

