Dougherty Co., Albany leaders look to create 'Land Bank'

One South Georgia community might take an innovative step in their fight against blight. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia community might take an innovative step in their fight against blight.

City and county leaders are looking at creating a Land Bank in Albany.

The appointed board has authority to acquire abandoned, blighted properties.

The Land Bank can extinguish taxes and liens on a property and then sell it to someone for development.

"The Land Bank will look strategically. The goal of the Land Bank is to not acquire property and hold on to it. The goal is to acquire property and transfer it to a new owner," said Paul Forgey, Albany Planning Director.

These Land Banks are common in several cities.

Both the county and the city commissions must adopt the Land Bank.

The county will vote on creating a Land Bank Monday, the city in two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10