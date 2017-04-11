Valdosta firefighters continue training

Instructors said it's important to keep their skills sharp. (Source: WALB)

Setting a fire on purpose, it's not what firefighters normally do, but this week they are filling a building with fire and smoke for a good reason.

"There's no better training than hands-on training," said Lt. Justin Ply, who is in the training division for the Valdosta Fire Department.

Hands-on training is exactly what Valdosta Firefighters are getting this week.

A building is filled with smoke so fire fighters can practice what they call ventilation training.

"If you let certain air currents in or through it can either agitate the fire or it can help us put it out," explained Lt. Anthony Solberg, a firefighter participating in the training.

This training isn't new to these certified firefighters. However, instructors said it's important to keep their skills sharp.

"It makes us do our job more efficiently and effectively," explained Lt. Ply.

Ply said the best way to practice is to put their skills to a real world test.

"It requires us to continue our training and to learn new things about the fire service," said Lt. Solberg.

"The community should feel very good about every dollar and cent that's spent on the fire department," urged Lt. Solberg.

"It should make them feel good that we're actually out training and learning to better our services for them," echoed Lt. Ply.

All Valdosta Firefighters will go through the training this week.

