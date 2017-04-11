911 dispatchers dress for hero day

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications week, and Lowndes County dispatchers are having some fun. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday, 911 dispatchers dressed up as superheroes.

Danny Weeks, director of the 911 center, said it's important to remember the community around the clock.

Dispatchers take calls 24/7 and help first responders. A job the director said it no easy task.

"It takes a lot of seasoning and training to do what they do everyday," said Weeks.

Weeks said dispatchers will have a different then each day, providing workers with time to relax and "have a little fun."

He said its important to show appreciation for these local heroes.

