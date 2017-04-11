'Cash Mob' helps local business

The Southeastern Credit union and student advisory board is hosting its first ever "Cash Mob."(Source: WALB)

This event focuses on spending money at a local business in town.

The first cash mob will take place at Simply Silver between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Community members are encouraged to visit the business during that time and spend money locally.

All 17 members of the student advisory board, which is made up of high school students learning about the credit union, will be participating.

The Southeastern Credit Union CEO said it's important to teach the students the importance of keeping money in the local economy.

Credit union officials said they hope to continue the cash mob experience at other local businesses in the future.

