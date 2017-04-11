Valdosta Main Street hosts Easter egg hunt

Valdosta Main Street is jumping in on an old Easter tradition this week. (Source: WALB)

Main Street officials are hosting a week long Easter egg hunt.

Each day an Easter egg is hidden at a different local business. Folks can follow Downtown Main Street and all the local business on social media for clues about where the egg is hidden.

Whoever finds the egg gets downtown dollars, which can be used at the local shops.

Organizers said this helps get folks moving around downtown, checking businesses, and a fun break in the day!

