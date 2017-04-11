Mother of Albany murder victim pleads for justice

An Albany mother is pleading for justice for her son (Source: WALB)

The mother of an Albany man gunned down last year is asking for the public's help in bringing her son's suspected killer to justice.

It's been four months since Justin King, 24, was found gunned down near east Albany railroad tracks on December 11. Every day since then has been a tough battle for his mother, Pamela Davis.

"I try to take it day by day, but me as a parent, this was my only child," Davis said.

Detectives are now searching for Jamale Devon Moore, 26. Davis said she's never met Moore, but she's glad to have answers as she continues seeking justice for her son.

"I thank God that we have a face now, we have a name," Davis said.

For months, Davis pleaded for answers. Days after the shooting, police questioned a woman seen in a surveillance video leaving Legend Lounge and Club with King just hours before his body was found. No arrests were made.

Now that a suspect has been named, Davis said it doesn't bring closure but it does bring a sense of relief.

"They got someone, but you know, my baby, he's still gone," Davis said.

Now, she holds on to hope. Hope that the community will once again pull through to bring her peace in the midst of so much pain.

"If you see him, I don't care, Get on that phone, get on that cell phone, just like we get on that phone with Facebook, get on that phone and call APD. Please. That's all I ask of you all," Davis said.

Moore is 6'3" and 230 pounds. His last known address was an apartment in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Anyone with information should call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

