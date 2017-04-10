Albany veterans parade in planning stages

One city leader is looking to honor veterans in a way lacking in Albany right now.

Commissioner Bobby Coleman, Ward 2, has set out to organize a parade for those who've served in the armed forces.

Coleman said he's working with veterans groups such as the VFW to make the vision a reality.

Coleman adds that organizers are hoping to host the event on Memorial Day 2018.

“We have veterans who have served," Coleman said. "We have relatives of people that have given their lives. We need to honor these people, if nothing more than just let them know we appreciate it and we appreciate what they’ve done.”

You can contact Coleman by phone to get involved at 229-343-0668.

