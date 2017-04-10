Vision center to serve DCSS

The center will help students (Source:WALB)

Educators in Dougherty County are hoping a new vision center will help students struggling to see at school.

Albany Area Primary Health Care announced it's working with the district to provide eye care services.

The clinic will be housed at Alice Coachman Elementary School.

Officials said it will provide care for students, their siblings and facility members.

AAPHC Chief Operating Officer Clifton Bush said the grant-funded clinic is the first of its kind in the state.

"A child that sees well will preform well," Bush said. "If a child cannot see the board, or if they cannot see the information while reading a book, and are not able to do their work, then they will not be able to perform well."

The group is hiring staff and could open the clinic as early as January 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10