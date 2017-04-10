Dougherty Co. Sheriff hits the links to help youth

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office hit the links for a good cause Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Kevin Sproul hosted his annual 'Building Unity with the Community Golf Tournament' at the River Pointe Golf Club.

Proceeds benefit the Crime Prevention Unit's youth programs. The event will help fund activities like summer camps, shopping events and counseling programs.

Sproul said focusing to keep young people safe and away from crime is important.

"We try to take these young boys and girls and let them see that they do have a chance, if they assert themselves and try to make something out of themselves," Sproul said. "Most of us aren't given things on a silver platter. We have to work hard for it."

19 teams of sponsors competed against each other during the tournament.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10