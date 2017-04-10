Woman hospitalized after apartment fire

Just before 8:30 Sunday morning the Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Hudson Docket. (Source: VFD)

A woman is recovering in the hospital after her apartment caught fire Sunday morning.

Just before 8:30 Sunday morning the Valdosta Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the Hudson Docket.

According to the battalion chief, one woman was found inside of the apartment on her bedroom floor.

Fire investigators said they believe the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

"Cooking left unattended even for a matter of a few minutes a fire can happen," explained Cpt. James Clinkscales, "A fire can come in, smoke, and it can cause some issues inside your house."

The woman was flown to Augusta for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Officials are not releasing her name at this time.

No other apartments in the complex were affected.

