Senior citizens step up to bat in softball tournament

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation officials celebrated Monday after a successful weekend.

Folks from all across the United States and Canada picked up their gloves and headed to Valdosta for a senior softball tournament over the weekend.

At first glance it's your average softball game, but in the dugout the players aren't your average teammates.

"I'm 75," exclaimed Mike Brooks, a player from Alabama.

All the players in the tournament were seniors 50 and older, but don't let their ages fool you the games were still tough.

"They are very athletic! It's just remarkable that people at this age are still playing at such a high level," said R.B. Thomas, ISSA Executive Director.

55 teams competed in the weekend long International Senior Softball Association tournament. Folks came from 12 states and one team even came from Canada.

"First year here and it's been a great success," said Thomas.

A home run for the community and the players.

"They're staying active and ageless," explained Thomas.

The players said they couldn't imagine doing anything else.

"Well it's the best game in the world! It's a game you can't give up once you get into it!" exclaimed Mike.

And these teams prove age really is just a number.. at least when it comes to this tournament.

"It's a lot of fun and it's just excitement! It's an exciting game!" said Mike.

Parks and recreation officials hope to see the tournament come back again in 2018.

