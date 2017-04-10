D.C.P. "Officer of the Year" and other awards

Four unsung heroes were given the spotlight.

Employees with the Dougherty County Police Department were recognized for their outstanding work in 2016, at the county commission meeting Monday morning.

D.C.P. Chief Jackie Battle said the awards mean a lot, because it shows appreciation for what the police do each and every day.

"Our officer of the year is David McVey. He is well liked by everyone, and does a great job with investigations."

Dispatcher McKenzie McDonald was honored as the "Support Staff Officer of the Year".

And, the "High Shooter" award was given to Patrol Officer Donald Eubanks for the fifth time.

Officer Eubanks is a sharp shooter, and scored a 98.5 out of a perfect 100 on a series of skills tests.

Chief Battle, who handed out the awards, was also recognized by the Dougherty County District Attorney's Office as the "Law Enforcement Executive of the Year".

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.