Suspicious package prompts overnight evacuation of Lee Co. Walma - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspicious package prompts overnight evacuation of Lee Co. Walmart

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The store was closed for several hours (Source: WALB) The store was closed for several hours (Source: WALB)
Several deputies were on the scene (Source: WALB) Several deputies were on the scene (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Shoppers at the Lee County Walmart were forced to evacuate Sunday after a suspicious package was found in the store.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 11 Sunday night.

A bomb squad technician was called in and later determined there was no device in the bag.

The store was closed for about four hours before the all clear was given.

