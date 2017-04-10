Suspicious package prompts overnight evacuation of Lee Co. Walmart

Several deputies were on the scene (Source: WALB)

The store was closed for several hours (Source: WALB)

Shoppers at the Lee County Walmart were forced to evacuate Sunday after a suspicious package was found in the store.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the call came in around 11 Sunday night.

A bomb squad technician was called in and later determined there was no device in the bag.

The store was closed for about four hours before the all clear was given.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10