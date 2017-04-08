Monroe sweeps Westover Relays

The Monroe girls' track and field team put on another dominating performance, while the Monroe boys did just enough to hold off the field for a Tornado sweep of the Westover Relays.
The Lady Tornadoes scored 133 points for a 42-point win. Westover finished 2nd with 91 points. On the men's side, Monroe edged out Northside-Columbus by just two points for the win.
"It means a lot to them. It means a little bit to us as well, just because it lets everyone know who's still the track king of the city," head coach Billy Glanton says. "We've got a lot of work to do still. This was fun, but we'll go back to work on Sunday."
Copyright 2017 WALB.
