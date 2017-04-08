Friday's high school baseball scores

High school baseball scores from Friday, April 7, 2017:
Lowndes 3, Colquitt Co. 1 (Game 1)
Colquitt Co. 4, Lowndes 2 (Game 2)
Tift Co. 6, Camden Co. 4 (Game 1)
Camden Co. 10, Tift Co. 4 (Game 2)
Lee Co. 5, Houston Co. 0 (Game 1)
Houston Co. 2, Lee Co. 1 (Game 2)
Valdosta 1, Coffee 0 (Game 1)
Coffee 5, Valdosta 1 (Game 2)
Veterans 7, Thomas Co. Central 1 (Game 1)
Thomas Co. Central 10, Veterans 9 (Game 2)
Westover 16, Americus-Sumter 3 (Game 1)
Americus-Sumter 10, Westover 4 (Game 2)
Berrien 5, Fitzgerald 4 (Game 1)
Berrien 4, Fitzgerald 2 (Game 2)
Thomasville 15, Albany 0 (Game 1)
Thomasville 17, Albany 2 (Game 2)
Irwin Co. 3, Turner Co. 0
