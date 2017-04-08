Friday's high school baseball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school baseball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores from Friday, April 7, 2017:

Lowndes 3, Colquitt Co. 1 (Game 1)

Colquitt Co. 4, Lowndes 2 (Game 2)

Tift Co. 6, Camden Co. 4 (Game 1)

Camden Co. 10, Tift Co. 4 (Game 2)

Lee Co. 5, Houston Co. 0 (Game 1)

Houston Co. 2, Lee Co. 1 (Game 2)

Valdosta 1, Coffee 0 (Game 1)

Coffee 5, Valdosta 1 (Game 2)

Veterans 7, Thomas Co. Central 1 (Game 1)

Thomas Co. Central 10, Veterans 9 (Game 2)

Westover 16, Americus-Sumter 3 (Game 1)

Americus-Sumter 10, Westover 4 (Game 2)

Berrien 5, Fitzgerald 4 (Game 1)

Berrien 4, Fitzgerald 2 (Game 2)

Thomasville 15, Albany 0 (Game 1)

Thomasville 17, Albany 2 (Game 2)

Irwin Co. 3, Turner Co. 0

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly