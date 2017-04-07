GISA teams cross over to Westover Relays

The Friday night lights are shining bright at Hugh Mills Stadium, this time for the annual Westover Relays.

This year, a few more teams are crossing over into the top level of competition.

Nearly 25 are competing tonight at Hugh Mills, many of them from the Georgia High School Association. But there's also four private schools, Deerfield-Windsor, Southland, Sherwood Christian, and Valwood, taking advantage of the Crossover Rule.

The Lady Knights of DWS are the three-time defending GISA Class AAA champs. Head coach Allen Lowe says having his team compete up generally brings out the best in them down the line.

"When someone has to run in a heat they're used to winning, and now they have to run from behind," Lowe says. "It tells a lot about a person. Competition helps you learn in all facets of life, and this is part of it."

The Lady Knights finished 9th in the girls' results. The Knights finished 5th in the boys' results, while Trinity Christian-Dublin finished 11th.

