Irwin Co. Hospital gets new imaging equipment

The hospital is in need of financial help (Source:WALB)

A rural South Georgia hospital deemed the most in-need of financial assistance in the state is pushing to help more patients.

The Irwin County Hospital was ranked number one in a list of facilities that qualify for the rural hospital tax credit, and need financial help.

That report was created by the Georgia Department of Community Health several months ago.

Despite their challenges, Irwin County has obtained new imaging equipment that will help provide mammograms, ultrasounds and other procedures.

"That will give people in the community the ability to stay at home and get their diagnostic services," hospital COO Paige Wynn said. "Its state of the art technology, we've got great people reading it, and they can get their healthcare at home."

Employees are training on the equipment in hopes of using it soon.

