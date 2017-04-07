ABAC hosts homecoming weekend rodeo

The rodeo has become a tradition (Source:WALB)

The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College community is celebrating homecoming week by sticking to their roots.

The school kicked off its "Gee Haw Whoa Back Rodeo Friday on campus.

Cowboys and cowgirls took part in a number of different competitions including bull riding, barrel racing and calf roping.

Former ABAC School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dean Tim Marshall said the event is an annual tradition.

“Our heritage goes back to rodeo and many other events people associate with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College," Marshall said. "We wanted to make sure that we have a rodeo on Friday and Saturday night.”

The event will continue Saturday night. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the competition starts a half an hour later.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.