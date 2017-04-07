Memorial blood drive held in honor of Irwin Co. man

The blood drive was held by One Blood (Source:WALB)

Many people in Irwin County gave their blood Friday to remember a beloved member of their community, who died of cancer last year.

Prick after prick, around 150 people donated during the Glenn Roberts Memorial Blood Drive.

"Blood is one thing we can all give," donor Betsy Pope said. "It doesn't cost us a thing, but to save a life means everything."

Friday, at Irwin County Hospital, the community used the lifesaving opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Glenn Roberts- an Ocilla man many say lost his life too soon.

"It's great to see all his old friends and buddies," Glenn's wife LaDonna Roberts said. "Nobody has forgotten Glenn, but we miss him very much."

Last year, Glenn was diagnosed with cancer. More than 100 people came out to give blood as he needed more and more.

Eventually, Glenn died several months later, but the love for him and the passion for helping others is something that still very much alive in the Ocilla community.

"He teared up. He just shook his head. He was amazed," Glenn's brother Tommy Roberts said, referencing his brothers reaction to the initial blood drive held before his death. "He couldn't believe the turnout. He's been gone almost a year, and this would really mean a lot to him."

Tommy said that support, at the Ocilla-Irwin Chamber of Commerce organized event, also means a lot to him.

Chamber officials said 141 units of blood were given during the blood drive, which they claim is the largest donation of any hospital in the Southeastern United States.

One Blood officials said most blood donations are used to help people fighting disease.

