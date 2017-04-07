Clean up continues from storms in Albany

As Albany Public Works crews clean-up downed trees from this week's terrible storms, efforts continue with debris removal from January's tornadoes and high-wind events.

There are gigantic root balls in backyards.

The debris removal contractor, Ceres Environmental, and city and county workers cannot go on people's private property to remove root-balls and large trees.

Still, Ceres trucks are circling the city daily, picking up residual debris placed in the right of way, and will do so for the remainder of the extended 90-day contract.

So far, more than 410,000 cubic yards of debris just from the January 2 storm have been pick up and recycled.

170,000 cubic yards of chips have been hauled off for re-purposing.

Some were even sent to Chehaw Park, to be used for animal bedding and beautification.

