Easter Egg Hunt in East Albany Saturday

The lawn at Bethesda Community Church in East Albany is freshly mowed, and Saturday morning it will be covered with hundreds of colorful eggs.

Pastor Samuel Sneed has been helping keep a spotlight on the storm recovery efforts in the area since early January, even using the church as a gathering point for volunteers and disaster relief groups.

The neighborhood has endured a lot this year, as had the entire community.

Pastor Sneed said, "I think as we continue to put our concerted efforts together, it will help put people whole again."

The Egg Hunt and Fun Day starts at 10 a.m. at the church on Owens Avenue.

Children ages 2 to 13 can participate in the free activities, which also includes face painting and games.

